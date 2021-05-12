Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $21.98 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.43. 223,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,803,928. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

