Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $33.63 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $38.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,270.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,830. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,252.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock worth $82,507,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

