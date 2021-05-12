Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,366 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,764,422 shares of company stock valued at $518,500,961. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.15. The company had a trading volume of 188,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.46. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

