Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,637 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,616. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

