Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,875 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.14% of PRA Group worth $19,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,235,000.

PRAA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. 853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

