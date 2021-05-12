Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.89. 139,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,276,396. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

