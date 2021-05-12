Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,190 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.33% of STAG Industrial worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 80,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.