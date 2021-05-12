Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,101 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 23,101 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,328 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,060 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

PXD stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.11. 17,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,073. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

