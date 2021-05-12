ChemoCentryx’s (CCXI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 142.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCXI. SVB Leerink downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,410. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $719.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

