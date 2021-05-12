Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 183,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

