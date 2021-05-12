Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Retirement Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 3.4% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $109.71. The company had a trading volume of 328,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,781. The firm has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.