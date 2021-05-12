Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. 3,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 0.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

