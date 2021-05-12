Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 121.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

CMRX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $700.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

