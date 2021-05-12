Chimpion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $798,948.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $126.15 million and $798,948.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00008114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00084176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.63 or 0.01007274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00069881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00114346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062511 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

