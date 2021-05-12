China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $118.16

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.16 and traded as high as $120.05. China Biologic Products shares last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 24,016 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.16. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.47.
China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
China Biologic Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBPO)
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.