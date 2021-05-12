China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $118.16

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.16 and traded as high as $120.05. China Biologic Products shares last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 24,016 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.16. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.47.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 33,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 544,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after purchasing an additional 73,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

