Christopher S. Sotos Acquires 2,000 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.