CIBC Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$141.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$131.00 to C$141.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of George Weston stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$113.24. 97,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.41. The stock has a market cap of C$17.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$91.95 and a 12-month high of C$116.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 8.2499996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total value of C$4,044,212.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$592,718.97. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$207,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,219,886.49. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

