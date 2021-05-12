CIBC Boosts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IIP.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.00.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:IIP.UN traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 195,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.12 and a one year high of C$16.06.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.