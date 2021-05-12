CIBC Raises George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to $141.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. George Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.40.

WNGRF traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $93.34. 1,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $68.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

