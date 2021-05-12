CIBC Raises Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $38.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

SCCAF stock remained flat at $$24.70 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.