CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading Down 8.5%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $33.26. 2,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 121,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.15 million. Analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

