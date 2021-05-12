Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $103.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.