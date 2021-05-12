Cisco Systems (CSCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.