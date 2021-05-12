Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Lowered by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

