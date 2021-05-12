Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

C opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

