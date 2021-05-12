Citigroup Increases L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $70.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.48. 216,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,890. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in L Brands by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 315,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.