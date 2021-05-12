Citigroup Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to “Buy”

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.
CRH stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. CRH has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.07.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.