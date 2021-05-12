Citigroup Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to “Buy”

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

CRH stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. CRH has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 668,258 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in CRH by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 411,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

