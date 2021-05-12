Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,309 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

