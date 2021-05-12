Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Shares Down 2.6%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

Citizens Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides banking, trust, and investment products and services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

