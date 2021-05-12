Civic (CVC) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Civic coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market cap of $342.17 million and $45.54 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Civic

CVC is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

