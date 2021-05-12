Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post sales of $432.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.52 million. Clarivate posted sales of $273.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

