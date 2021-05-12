Clarkson (LON:CKN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,628.68

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,628.68 ($34.34) and traded as high as GBX 2,950 ($38.54). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 2,920 ($38.15), with a volume of 22,212 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,866.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,628.68. The stock has a market cap of £888.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is -82.98%.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,845 ($37.17), for a total value of £30,640.65 ($40,032.21). Also, insider Sue Harris purchased 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.15) per share, with a total value of £50,340.80 ($65,770.58). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $22,219,623.

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

