Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Rod Marlin Sells 6,910 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rod Marlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24.

NYSE CLH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

