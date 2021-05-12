Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

CLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $96.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,263,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,991,000 after purchasing an additional 782,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,495,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,778,000 after buying an additional 113,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,495,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,778,000 after buying an additional 113,188 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

