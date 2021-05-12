Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Down 42.4% This Week

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $45,886.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00006462 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.97 or 0.00605680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00236183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $626.39 or 0.01260556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.00994185 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 715,620 coins and its circulating supply is 711,831 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

