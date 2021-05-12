Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading 7.7% Higher

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. 43,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,021,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $626.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 107,919 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

