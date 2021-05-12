CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s previous close.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. 3,589,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,926. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

