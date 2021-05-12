Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.73 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of -3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $30.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CODX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.