Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.
Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
About Coca-Cola European Partners
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
