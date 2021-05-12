Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 210,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after buying an additional 74,492 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

