Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $97.65

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$97.65 and traded as high as C$97.78. Cogeco shares last traded at C$97.56, with a volume of 5,648 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on CGO. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cogeco’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

