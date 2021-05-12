Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $97.65

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$97.65 and traded as high as C$97.78. Cogeco shares last traded at C$97.56, with a volume of 5,648 shares traded.
Several research firms have commented on CGO. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.
The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.
About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
