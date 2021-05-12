Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Cogent Communications worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

CCOI opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 178.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 397.37%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,252 shares of company stock worth $715,975 over the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

