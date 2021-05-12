Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.900-4.020 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.85. 34,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,315. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.82.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

