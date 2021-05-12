CoinEx Token Trading 35.1% Higher This Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $74.24 million and $21.11 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00084176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.63 or 0.01007274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00069881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00114346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062511 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

