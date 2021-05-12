CoinFi Trading 39.7% Higher This Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00087707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.01199206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00068050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00115074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061216 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

