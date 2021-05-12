Collective Hits One Day Trading Volume of $393.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00005526 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Collective has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Collective has a market cap of $409,087.43 and approximately $393.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00087726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.16 or 0.01214046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00115740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.49 or 0.10263142 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 146,585 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

