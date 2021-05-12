Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report sales of $85.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.34 million to $86.90 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $339.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $341.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $374.35 million, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $394.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $780.04 million, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605 in the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 333,737 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

