Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Gap Down to $116.62

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.62, but opened at $111.59. Colliers International Group shares last traded at $111.34, with a volume of 295 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

