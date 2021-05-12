Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 429.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,896 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Colony Capital worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Colony Capital by 22.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Colony Capital by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Colony Capital stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

