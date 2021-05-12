Color Platform Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $3,468.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,842.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,300.52 or 0.02609274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00649612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00069227 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001763 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002995 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

