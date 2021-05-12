Comerica Bank Acquires 2,556 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM stock opened at $107.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $108.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

